Woman injured after falling from bus

State Times News UDHAMPUR: A woman got injured after she fell from bus near Tikri on Tuesday. As per the details, Rano Devi, resident of Ramnagar fell from a moving bus near Tikri. She got injured and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police is investigating the matter.
