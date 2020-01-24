Woman hospitalised after drug overdose

STATE TIMES NEWS VIJAYPUR: A woman was hospitalised after drug overdose in Vijaypur area on Thursday. As per the details, Renuka, resident of Vijaypur was found unconscious in her room and was brought to GMC by her family members. During preliminary investigation doctors learnt that she has taken overdose of a drug. She is under treatment.
