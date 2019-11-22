Woman held for illicit distillation

State Times News

BISHNAH: Police on Friday nabbed a woman for illicit distillation and recovered 10 ltrs. illicit liquor.

As per the details, On a specific information, police team of Police Station Bishnah led by SI Yash Pal conducted raid at village Joyian and recovered 10 Ltrs. Desi liquor from the possession of one Ayoudhya Devi, resident of Joyian, Tehsil Arnia and 200 Ltrs. Lahan (raw material for distillation of liquor) was also destroyed on the spot. A case vide FIR No. 207/2019 under section 48-A, E, F Excise Act was registered against her at Police Station Bishnah.