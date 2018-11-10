Woman goes missing from Jagti

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Nagrota police has registered a woman missing case. According to information, Stephen Kaul, resident of Jagti has filed a complaint that his wife Bina Kaul has been missing since November 7. A case has been registered in this regard.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’ to hit the screens on December 7
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper