Woman from PoK elected as Sarpanch unopposed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A woman from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been elected unopposed as Sarpanch and Panch in Khumriyal area of Kupwara District.

Arifa Begum (35) had come here along with her husband Ghulam Mohammad Mir via Nepal in 2010. Arifa, originally a resident of Palandari village in Muzaffarabad had submitted her nomination papers for both Panch as well as Sarpanch in Khumriyal-B in the frontier district.

“There were no nominations against her and as such has been declared elected unopposed for both Panch and Sarpanch”, DC Kupwara Khalid Jahangir said and added that she has contested the election as per rules therefore authority letter will soon be handed over to her.

SSP Kupwara Shriram Dinkar said that Arifa has been provided adequate security as part of the government decision of securing all the candidates contesting Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir State. She is an Indian citizen, he added.

Ghulam Mohammad Mir said that he crossed over Line of Control (LoC) in 2001 and remained there till 2010 before returning home via Nepal along with his wife Arifa.

“During my days in Pakistan, I married Arifa”, Mir disclosed.

A security officer informed that Mir had ex-filtrated in 2001 for arms training and had returned in 2010 and later surrendered.