Woman found unconscious

State Times News JAMMU: A woman was found unconscious in Bus Stand area on Sunday. As per the details, locals on seeing a woman lying unconscious near BC road informed the police which shifted her to hospital for treatment. Nothing related to her identity has been found from her.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘No-smoking’ essential part of healthy-heart lifestyle: Dr Sushil
Medical camp held
‘Gully Boy’ India’s official Oscar entry
PG College Rajouri celebrates World Peace Day
Arjun Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of ‘Comali’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper