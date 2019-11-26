Woman found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A woman was found hanging in her house at Lakhanpur on Monday. As per the details, Lazmi Devi who was staying with her husband in Army quarters at Basohli was found hanging. She was brought to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
