Woman found hanging

State Times News

BARI BRAHMANA: A woman was found hanging in her house at Dasal area of Bari Brahmana on Tuesday.

As per the details, Nitu, wife of Suraj, resident of Nepal, presently staying at Dasal was found hanging with ceiling in her room by her family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered a case for investigation and handed over her body to legal heirs after autopsy.