Woman found dead

State Times News JAMMU: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pounichak area on Wednesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body of a woman lying near Gole Gujral area informed the police which shifted it to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Manno. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper