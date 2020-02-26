Woman drug peddler nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Ganderbal Police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from her possession.

While investigating the case FIR number 06/2020 of Police Station Kangan, Ganderbal, officers learnt about the involvement of another woman in drug peddling.

Pertinently Ganderbal police had earlier arrested a woman for drug related offences and arrested accused is the sister of that woman. Contraband substances including 800 grams of Charas powder, 520 grams of charas and 14 litres of illicit liquor were recovered during investigation.

Officers investigating the case also learnt that both the drug peddlers were involved in selling of drugs to the youth of Kangan, Ganderbal.

Notably, Rs. 4,22,750 believed to be the proceeds of narcotic crime has been recovered in the case. Further investigation into the case is going on.