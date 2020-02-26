Woman drug peddler nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Ganderbal Police
arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from her
possession.
While investigating the case FIR number 06/2020 of Police
Station Kangan, Ganderbal, officers learnt about the involvement of another
woman in drug peddling.
Pertinently Ganderbal police had earlier arrested a woman
for drug related offences and arrested accused is the sister of that woman.
Contraband substances including 800 grams of Charas powder, 520 grams of charas
and 14 litres of illicit liquor were recovered during investigation.
Officers investigating the case also learnt that both the
drug peddlers were involved in selling of drugs to the youth of Kangan,
Ganderbal.
Notably, Rs. 4,22,750 believed to be the proceeds of narcotic
crime has been recovered in the case. Further investigation into the case is
going on.
