Woman drug peddler arrested with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: A woman drug peddler from Valley has been arrested by Banihal Police along with a consignment of 600 grams of Charas, from near Banihal Railway station.

It’s pertinent to mention here that police had information of some women peddler involved in the business of selling narcotics to the youth and thus Nakas at different places along with lady police were laid to nab her. But she kept on changing the modus operandi.

Today, on a specific information, a special team of police headed by SHO Banihal Insp Aijaz Ahmed Wani remained in civvies at a strategic location near the railway station. As soon as she deboarded the train and was on way to her next destination, she was apprehended with 600 grams of psychotropic substance (Charas) which was kept in a polythene bag that she was carrying. The drug peddler has been identified as Halima Begum wife of Ab Rashid Dar resident of Wandon, Zainpora Shopian.

A case vide FIR No. 196/2018 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against her at Police Station Banihal. The whole effort took place under the supervision of Sajjad Sarwar SDPO Banihal, Sanjay Parihar Addl SP Ramban and overall supervision of Anita Sharma SSP Ramban.