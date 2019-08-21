Woman dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News JAMMU: Woman died under mysterious circumstances in her house at Parade on Tuesday. As per the details, Balbinder Kour, wife of Shakti Singh, resident of Dogra Hall was found unconscious in her room by her family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
