Woman dies of fall

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman died after falling from a height at Miran Sahib area on Friday.

As per the details, Ramesh Mangli Bai, wife of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Chhattisgarh presently staying at R S Pura had a fall from a height at a construction site at Miran Sahib area resulting into serious injuries.

She was shifted to hospital where she succumbed. Police has registered a case and started investigation.