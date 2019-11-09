Woman dies of fall

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A woman died after falling from a height at Miran Sahib area on Friday. As per the details, Ramesh Mangli Bai, wife of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Chhattisgarh presently staying at R S Pura had a fall from a height at a construction site at Miran Sahib area resulting into serious injuries. She was shifted to hospital where she succumbed. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to star in a family dramedy
India witnessing alarming rise in incidence of diabetes: Dr Sushil
‘Panipat’ an opportunity to break barriers: Kriti Sanon
Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper