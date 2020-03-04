Woman dies of accident

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A mysterious
death of a woman turned out to be accidental death.
As per the details, Khurshi Begum, resident of Garhi
Udhampur was found injured in Bus Stand area on February 24, 2020 and was
shifted to hospital where she succumbed. During investigation and through her
autopsy report, police came to know that she died in accident.
