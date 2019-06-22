Woman dies, husband booked

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was booked for provoking his wife to commit suicide at Gangyal on Saturday. As per the details, Ratna Devi, resident of Shanti Nagar was found hanging in her house in February last year. A case in this regard was registered and investigation was being carrying out. After more than one year’s investigation, police came to know that victim’s husband used to torture her following which she took such extreme step. On the basis of investigation and on the statement of victim’s father Sant Ram, resident of Kunjwani, police has booked victim’s husband namely Manmohan Sharma.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper