Woman dies, husband booked

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was booked for provoking his wife to commit suicide at Gangyal on Saturday.

As per the details, Ratna Devi, resident of Shanti Nagar was found hanging in her house in February last year. A case in this regard was registered and investigation was being carrying out.

After more than one year’s investigation, police came to know that victim’s husband used to torture her following which she took such extreme step. On the basis of investigation and on the statement of victim’s father Sant Ram, resident of Kunjwani, police has booked victim’s husband namely Manmohan Sharma.