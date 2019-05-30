Woman consumes poison

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A woman consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her residence in village Radial sector Ghagwal on Wednesday.

According to a report, Bhasha Devi, wife Ranjeet Singh, resident of Radial sector Ghagwal in District Samba consumed some poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her residence. On seeing her lying unconscious her family members brought to her in District Hospital Samba for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigations.