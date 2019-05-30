Woman consumes poison

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: A woman consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her residence in village Radial sector Ghagwal on Wednesday. According to a report, Bhasha Devi, wife Ranjeet Singh, resident of Radial sector Ghagwal in District Samba consumed some poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her residence. On seeing her lying unconscious her family members brought to her in District Hospital Samba for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigations.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper