Woman consumes poison

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: A woman consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her home in Vijaypur on Saturday. According to a report, Usha Devi, wife of Manu, resident of Chhattisgarh at present staying at Vijaypur camp consumed some poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her home. Her family members on seeing unconscious immediately taken her to Emergency Hospital Vijaypur from where doctors referred to her in Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognisance the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper