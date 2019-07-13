Woman consumes poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A woman consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her home in Vijaypur on Saturday.

According to a report, Usha Devi, wife of Manu, resident of Chhattisgarh at present staying at Vijaypur camp consumed some poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at her home. Her family members on seeing unconscious immediately taken her to Emergency Hospital Vijaypur from where doctors referred to her in Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognisance the matter and started investigation.