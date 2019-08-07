Woman commits suicide; Husband, in-laws booked

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man and his family members were booked for instigating her wife to commit suicide in Akhnoor. As per the details, Neelam Devi, wife of Rahul Kumar was found hanging in her room following which her family members staged protest and leveled allegations against her in-laws. During course of investigation, police learnt that in-laws of deceased woman used to harass her for dowry which forced her to commit suicide. Police has booked her husband and others in this regard.
