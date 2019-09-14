Woman commits suicide

State Times News JAMMU: A woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in her house at Jourian. As per details, Roshini (name changed), resident of Jourian consumed some poisonous substance and was brought to hospital by her family members where doctors declared her as brought dead. Taking cognizance of the matter, Police has registered a case and started investigation.
