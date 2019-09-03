Woman commits suicide

State Times Nws KALAKOT: A woman committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in her house at Kalakot. As per the details, Chanderkanta, wife of Harshdev Singh, resident of Kalakot was found unconscious in her room by her family members. They shifted her to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
