Woman commits suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman was found hanging in a rented shop under mysterious circumstances in Ranala Tahti area by the relatives. According to relatives she had taken the shop on rent to stay. On receiving the report police reached the spot and shifted her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ablekha (18 years) daughter of Rati Ram and resident of Madhya Pradesh. On the basis of complaints from relatives police has started investigations.