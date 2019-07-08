Woman captain dies in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A woman posted as Captain died in a road mishap in Udhampur on Sunday.

As per the details, a car (RJ09CB-0853) which was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur, skidded off the road near Jib Morh on National Highway as driver of the vehicle identified as Capt Navita Ranjan lost control over it. Critically injured army officer was shifted to Army Command Hospital where doctors declared her as dead. Body was further shifted to District Hospital Udhampur and kept in mortuary for autopsy.

Rehmbal police has registered a case vide FIR No. 104/2019 under Sections 337, 279 and 304 and launched the investigation.