Woman burnt alive over dowry in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly burnt to death over dowry in Saidham Colony in the city, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Thursday evening in Civil Lines police station area here.
The victim Sugna was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Station House Officer Sameypal Atri said
A case has been registered against four people including her husband Arun Kumar who was absconding, the SHO said.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the woman was burnt to death by her in-laws who were harassing her over dowry since her marriage to Kumar one-and-half-years ago. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper