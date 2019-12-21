Woman bootlegger nabbed, 200 litres Lahan destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: Police on detained a woman bootlegger on Saturday for illicit distillation at Bishnah.

As per details, a party of Police Station Bishnah, while on duty in Dhinday Khurd, apprehended a woman along with distillation equipment and 40 litres of illicit liquor. Further, 200 litres of Lahan were also recovered from her possession, which were destroyed on the spot.

The accused woman was arrested and a case vide FIR No 224/19 under Sections 48 (a), (e), (f) of the Excise Act was registered against her at Police Station Bishnah.