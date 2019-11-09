Woman attempts suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A woman attempted suicide by consuming poison in her house at Shakti Nagar area on Friday. As per the details, Ekta, wife of Raja, resident of Shakti Nagar consumed poison in her house and was shifted to hospital where she is under treatment. Meanwhile, Pardeep Kumar, son of Rattha Chand, resident of Billawar also consumed battery water accidently in Chinore and was shifted to hospital for treatment.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to star in a family dramedy
India witnessing alarming rise in incidence of diabetes: Dr Sushil
‘Panipat’ an opportunity to break barriers: Kriti Sanon
Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper