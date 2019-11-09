Woman attempts suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman attempted suicide by consuming poison in her house at Shakti Nagar area on Friday.

As per the details, Ekta, wife of Raja, resident of Shakti Nagar consumed poison in her house and was shifted to hospital where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Kumar, son of Rattha Chand, resident of Billawar also consumed battery water accidently in Chinore and was shifted to hospital for treatment.