Woman attacked over dispute

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A woman was
attacked over a dispute in Gol Gujral area on Tuesday.
As per details, Usha Rani,
wife of Padamdev Singh, resident of Camp Gol Gujral had a quarrel in the area
over a dispute and was attacked, due to which she got injured. She was taken to
hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter.
