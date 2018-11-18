Woman associate of terrorists held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A woman in Rajbagh area of Srinagar was arrested for helping terrorists after her photographs holding a gun have gone viral in social media. The security agencies conducted searches and arrested the woman on Saturday for interrogation. Her identity has been kept secret as the investigations are on to ascertain her association with terrorist organisation.
