Woman assaults man in Gandhi Nagar

JAMMU: Gandhi Nagar police has registered an assault case on the basis of a complaint filed by Suchet Singh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, that he was assaulted by a woman Sukhwinder Kaur, after an argument. A case has been registered by the police in this regard.
In another incident Subash Chander, resident of Prem Nagar has alleged about attack by one Raj Kumar who stays in his locality.
Miran Sahib police has registered a case in this regard.
