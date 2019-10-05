Woman assaulted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A woman was assaulted in Nanak Nagar area on Friday. As per details, Satnam Kour, wife of Gurmeet Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar got injured in a clash and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
