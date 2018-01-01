Woman arrested with 700 gms Charas in Kupwara

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday nabbed a suspected drug peddler and recovered around 700 grams of Charas from her possession in north Kashmir’s Kupwara District.

Based on specific information, a lady drug peddler was arrested along with Charas during checking of vehicles at Drugmulla, police said.

The arrested lady was identified as Mugli Begum, wife of Abdul Qayoom Khan, resident of Zurhama, police said adding that a case under NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Kupwara and further investigation is in progress. During the current year’s special drive against drug peddlers, police said, the special team of District Police Kupwara has so far arrested 54 notorious drug peddlers and recovered 31 kilograms of Charas, two kilograms of heroine, 4.5 kilograms of brown sugar besides a large quantity of codeine and banned drugs from their possession.

“A cross LoC narcotic smugglers module has also been busted and four notorious ones who crossed LoC narcotic smugglers have been arrested,” police added.

District Police Kupwara has appealed to the local residents to come forward and help the police to eradicate this menace from the society as this anti-drug drive shall continue in the year 2018 to make the society drug free.