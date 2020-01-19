Woman among two killed in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman among two persons was killed in separate mishaps reported here on Saturday.

As per the details, Sanjiv Singh, son of Khem Raj, resident of Kela fell from matador near Lata area as he was standing on pedestal of the vehicle which was on way to village Kela. He was crushed under rear tyre of the matador. He died on the spot and his body was shifted to mortuary.

Meanwhile, Rita Devi, wife of Amarjeet Singh, resident of village Kharot, Kathua was killed near Lakhanpur Toll Post after a truck hit the bike on which she was travelling, The deceased was teacher in Army Public School Kathua and was on way to school.