Woman among two killed in mishaps

JAMMU: A woman among two persons was killed in separate mishaps
reported here on Saturday.
As per the details, Sanjiv
Singh, son of Khem Raj, resident of Kela fell from matador near Lata area as he
was standing on pedestal of the vehicle which was on way to village Kela. He
was crushed under rear tyre of the matador. He died on the spot and his body
was shifted to mortuary.
Meanwhile, Rita Devi, wife of
Amarjeet Singh, resident of village Kharot, Kathua was killed near Lakhanpur
Toll Post after a truck hit the bike on which she was travelling, The deceased
was teacher in Army Public School Kathua and was on way to school.
