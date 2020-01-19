Woman among two injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Woman among two persons got injured in separate assault cases reported here on Saturday.

As per the details, Renu Jamwal, wife of Tarun Jamwal, resident of Kachi Chawni had a quarrel in the area and was assaulted. She got injured and was shifted to hospital where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Jagdev Singh, resident of Marh also got injured in assault in the area and is under treatment in hospital.