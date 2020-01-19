Woman among two injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Woman among two persons got injured in separate assault cases
reported here on Saturday.
As per the details, Renu Jamwal, wife of Tarun Jamwal, resident of Kachi
Chawni had a quarrel in the area and was assaulted. She got injured and was
shifted to hospital where she is under treatment.
Meanwhile, Jagdev Singh, resident of Marh also got injured in
assault in the area and is under treatment in hospital.
