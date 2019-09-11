Woman among two bootleggers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested two bootleggers including a woman and recovered illicit liquor from their possession. According to reports, Arnia Police conducted a raid at Arnia and arrested a woman identified as Darshna Devi, resident of Kathar. Police also recovered 5 liters illicit liquor from her possession. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.
