Woman among two attempts suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman among two persons attempted suicide in their respective houses here on Saturday.

As per details, a girl, resident of Poonch tried to strangulate herself with the ceiling of house but was timely spotted by her parents. She was immediately taken to hospital from where she was further referred to GMC Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Madhu rani, wife of Parveen Kumar, resident of Bishnah also consumed poison in her house and was shifted to hospital for treatment.