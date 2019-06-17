Woman among three consume poison

State Times News JAMMU: A woman among three persons consumed poison in their respective houses in city on Sunday. As per the details, Sonika Gupta, wife of Bharat Bhushan, resident of Janipur was found unconscious in her room by her family members and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Dun Ram, son of Jinda Ram, resident of Poth Puni and Pardeep Kumar, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Talab Tillo also consumed poison at their respective houses and were under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper