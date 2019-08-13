Woman among six consume poison

State Times News

JAMMU: Woman among six persons consumed poison in their respective houses here on Monday.

As per the details, Anju Devi, wife of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Pargwal consumed poisonous substance in her house and was shifted to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, son of Hem Raj, resident of R S Pura; Vicky Kumar, son of Ravi Kumar, resident of Sheikh Nagar; Aman Sharma, son of Pawan Kumar, Sourab, son of Kewal Singh and Samanu Kohli, son of Sanjiv Kohli, resident of Reshamghar also consumed poisonous substance at their houses and are under treatment in hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.