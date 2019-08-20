Woman among four held with illicit liquor

State Times News

JAMMU/KATHUA: Police on Monday nabbed four bootleggers including a woman and recovered haul of of illicit liquor from their possession.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Kanachak led by SI Rashpal Sharma while on Naka checking at Baba Talab, stopped a matador which was coming from Jammu towards Jaswan, for checking. During search of one person namely Ravi Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, resident of Jaswan Tehsil Marh, 30 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession.

A case vide FIR No 115/19 under Section 48 F of the Excise Act was registered against him at Police Station Kanachak and investigation started.

Meanwhile, Kathua Police on a tip-off conducted a raid at village Drab Khan and recovered 20 liters of illicit liquor from two persons including a woman. The duo identified as Ravinder Kumari and Rinku were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them. Jourian Police on a tip-off conducted a raid in the area and nabbed a person with 4 litres of illicit liquor and 25 litres of Lahan. The accused has been identified as Yoginder Pal, resident of Jad and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.