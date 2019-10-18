Woman among four consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Woman among four persons consumed poison in their respective houses here on Thursday.

As per the details, Simar Kour, wife of Pyara Lal, resident of R S Pura was found unconscious in her house by her family members who brought her to hospital where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Sukhveer Singh, son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Panjtirthi; Suman Bala, resident of Budhi and Ajay Kumar, resident of Gho Manhasan also consumed poison in their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.