Woman among four consume poison

JAMMU: Woman among four persons consumed
poison in their respective houses here on Thursday.
As per the details, Simar
Kour, wife of Pyara Lal, resident of R S Pura was found unconscious in her house
by her family members who brought her to hospital where she is under
treatment.
Meanwhile, Sukhveer Singh, son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of
Panjtirthi; Suman Bala, resident of Budhi and Ajay Kumar, resident of Gho Manhasan
also consumed poison in their respective houses and are under treatment in
hospital.
