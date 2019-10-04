Woman among five consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman among five persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Thursday.

As per details, Babli, wife of B N Choudhary, resident of Muthi consumed some poisonous substance in her house and was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Lakhwinder Kumar, son of Hans Raj, resident of Miran Sahib; Rekha (name changed), resident of Akhnoor; Ashraf Khan, son of Rehmat Ali, resident of Gharota and Pooja Devi, wife of Narinder Singh, resident of Bari Brahmana also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment.