Woman among 5 consume poison

JAMMU: A woman among five persons consumed poison
at their respective areas on Friday.
As per the details, Mussarat, wife of Mohd Altaf,
resident of Bathindi was found unconscious in her house and was shifted to
hospital by her family members. During preliminary investigation, doctors
learnt that she has consumed poison.
Meanwhile, Krishan Chand, son of Chaju Ram,
resident of Majalta; Janak Raj, son of Tirath Ram, resident of Chatha; Jitender Singh, son of Bahadur Singh,
resident of Samba and Mohd Farooq, resident of Poonch also consumed poison at
their respective areas and are under treatment at hospital.
