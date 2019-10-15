Woman among 4 killed, 3 injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman among four persons was killed in mishaps here on Monday.

As per the details, Bharti Devi, wife of Madan Lal, resident of Jasor, Miran Sahib got injured after her scooty was hit by a truck. She was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Meanwhile, Ghulam Azam, son of Mohd Shareef, resident of Kashtigarh area of Doda who was on a vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle as a result he got injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation. In another case, a scooty and bike collided head-on at Sainik Colony area as a result biker namely Balvinder Singh, son of Gopal Singh, resident of Bishnah got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, a car hit a bike at Panjtirthi area as a result three persons on bike got injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Zulfkar Ali, his wife Munera and his son Nasir Husain. Mool Raj, son of Tara Chand, resident of Billawar got injured after the tractor he was driving turned turtle at Billawar area. He was shifted to hospital where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors.