Woman among 4 consume poison

State times news JAMMU: Woman among four consumed poison at their respective areas here on Friday. As per the details, Parveza Begum, wife of Javed Iqbal, resident of Marh consumed poison in her room and was shifted to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment. Meanwhile, Bitu, son of Behar, resident of Channi, Showkat Ali, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Mahore and Sanjay Sharma, son of Mulkh Raj, resident of Akhnoor also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment at hospital.
