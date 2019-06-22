Woman among 2 nabbed with illicit liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: Police on Saturday arrested two persons including a woman and recovered 21 litres of illicit liquor from their possession.

As per the details, Bishnah Police on a tip off raided a location at village Chubiya Jatta and Chack Lala. During the raids, police arrested Taro Devi from Chack Lala and Mangal Dass from Chubiya Jatta and recovered 21 litres of liquor from their possession. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.