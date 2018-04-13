Without helmets and tripling on two-wheelers ; Isn’t it parents duty also?

Notwithstanding the traffic rules, the youth in Jammu still makes mockery of norms. Reckless driving on two wheelers continues unabated in the city.
The fault is not only of the students but also of their parents who allow them. Parents need to let their children understand how to obey traffic rules for safety, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.
STATE TIMEs team found youth riding two wheelers without helmet and tripling a common scene.
