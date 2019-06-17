Withdrawal of Lakhanpur toll tax death knell for industrial sector: BBIA

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Industrial fraternity of J&K on Sunday laid emphasis for continuation of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur on industrial goods being manufactured in J&K.

Briefing media persons here, Lalit Mahajan, President Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) raised serious concern in respect of repeated attempts of some vested-interest people for removal of toll tax at Lakhanpur, who are bent upon to destroy industrial sector of J&K by raising voice for removal of toll tax at Lakhanpur, with their ill-designs to allow import and export of unaccounted goods in/ from the State, which may be resulting in huge financial loss to the State exchequer as well as Industrial Sector of J&K, working in spite of all odds for last 30 years.

Mahajan said that the persons, demanding removal of toll tax at Lakhanpur, have their personal interests as they are holding C&FA of various products being imported from outside the State and it was observed previously that as and when the Government exempted sometimes from the toll tax in past, the benefit of the same was never passed on to consumers and in some cases, in place of reducing the rates, same were enhanced by the companies. The majority of food products and fresh vegetables, which are being used by common man, have already been exempted from the preview of toll tax. Hence, there is no justification for hue and cry raised by some persons, who are trading in some goods, on which huge toll tax is deposited. Moreover all the products are supplied by the domestic and multi-national companies on MRP basis, in which the toll tax component has already included in the prices and it has been noted in past that benefit of toll tax exemption has never been passed on to consumers, he added.

Mahajan further highlighted that any move of the Government to withdraw toll tax would result into mass scale agitation by the industrial units along with retrenchment of around two lakh industrial labours, directly employed in industrial sector as majority of the industrial units have no option but to close down their units.

“It was strongly advocated that Government should not remove toll tax at Lakhanpur and toll tax exemptions should be continued in GST regime to existing as well as new industrial units to compensate the additional transportation cost on raw materials and finished goods,” he added.

Others who were present in the press conference included Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President BBIA; Vijay Aggarwal, President AOI Samba; Ajit Bawa President, Kathua Industrial Unit Association; Sanjay Puri President of J&K Roller Flour Millers Association; Sandeep Mittal, General Secretary representing Cement Manufacture Association and representative of J and K Corrugated Boxes Manu-facturing Association.