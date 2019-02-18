Withdraw security cover of all separatist leaders: Team Jammu

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Welcoming the Government’s decision for withdrawing security cover of four separatist leaders of Valley, the Team Jammu on Sunday urged the Central Government to withdraw security cover provided to all separatist leaders in Kashmir Valley at the earliest.

In a meeting held here, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman Team Jammu said that withdrawal of security-cover of only four separatist leaders would not solve the purpose. A number of people living in the valley have been provided security cover along with numerous others benefits by the Government, which should be withdrawn at the earliest, he asserted.

Jamwal further said, “Despite enjoying numerous benefits provided by the Government of India, these separatist leaders always remain indulged in anti-national activities with active support of Pakistan. These leaders always incited local youth against India and provoked them against security forces deployed in valley. These leaders not only spread venom of communalism in the valley but also actively supported various terrorists’ organisations. As such, they have no right to enjoy any benefit granted by the Government of India.”

The Chairman Team Jammu urged the Central Government to review its decision and withdraw security cover along with other privileges including free-vehicles, housing facilities, medical services etc being provided to all separatist leaders at the earliest.