Withdraw FIR or Govt will be toppled: Subramanian Swamy to J&K CM

Agency

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday tore into the Mehbooba Mufti led-government in Jammu and Kashmir for filing an FIR against Army men+ over the killing of two civilians in Shopian district.

“What’s this nonsense? Dismiss that government. Tell Mehbooba (Mufti) to withdraw the FIR else her government would be toppled,” Swamy said.

Swamy’s fiery remarks come days after two youths were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in J&K’s Shopian district on Saturday, prompting chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to order an inquiry into the incident.

On Sunday, police filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit, of the Army. A Major, who led the Army personnel at the time of the incident, was also named in the FIR.

The PDP-BJP coalition in J&K is in turmoil after Mufti defended the police action and refused to cave in to the saffron party’s demands for immediate withdrawal of the FIR.

Incensed at this snub, Swamy railed: “Why are we even running that government? I haven’t understood that till date.”

The saffron party MP has never shied away from airing his extreme views on the Kashmir issue and had once suggested that “depopulation” is the only way to resolve the decades-old dispute.

“Solution to Kashmir valley revolt is to depopulate as was done to Kashmir valley Hindus. For a few years keep them in refugee camps in TN,” he said in a tweet last year.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly has been engulfed in uproar for the last two days, as the opposition made repeated interruptions and a National Conference (NC) MLC raised ‘azaadi’ slogans. This drew angry protests from BJP members, who demanded an apology.