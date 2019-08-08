With passage of Bill No XXIX and issue of C.Os 272 and 273 rights of all Indians restored in UT of J&K

Path also cleared for setting up a Delimitation Commission to distribute 90 Segments of LA of UT of J&K

By Daya Sagar

With the issuance of Notification 5th August 2019 G.S.R 551(E)- Ministry of Law and Justice ( Legislative Department ) publishing (for general information ) the THE CONSTITUTION ( APPLICATION TO JAMMU AND KASHMIR ) ORDER C.O 272 of date 05-08-2019 made by the President of India under the provisions of Art370(1) of Constitution of India , the issuance of Notification 6th August 2019 G.S.R 562(E)- Ministry of Law and Justice ( Legislative Department ) publishing the THE CONSTITUTION ( APPLICATION TO JAMMU AND KASHMIR ) ORDER C.O 273 of date 06-08-2019 made by the President of India of the DECLARATION UNDER ARTICLE 370(3) OF THE CONSTITUTION C.O 273 the controversial references made with regard to Indian state of J&K, particularly myth as regards J&K not being ‘total’ India / people of J&K having dual citizenship / J&K having a flag & constitution that could be seen by some as rivals of Indian national flag &Constitution of India and the like, would automatically lose much of ground when further read with the contents of the Bill No. XXIX of 2019 -THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR REORGANISATION BILL, 2019 : A BILL to provide for the reorganisation of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto – enacted by Parliament of India on after well considered discussions & deliberation from 5th to 6th of August 2019 in the Seventieth Year of the Republic of India .

But those who have been working for restoration of peace & stability in J&K, for restoration of inter regional harmony and for strengthening the communal harmony will have to be more careful against the designs divisive elements for gathering any more grounds.

More work will have to done on the ground at social as well as political levels. What has been done by Parliament of India should not celebrated in any manner that could be used by anti elements to exploit some innocent people emotionally and instead the corrections made should be carried amongst the people / areas of J&K in very polite / soft style so that good contained in the orders is well received by the people over the divisive communications.

Ofcourse the parliament resolutions, the presidential orders and the J&K reorganisation Bill for carving out two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and that of Ladakh out of the erstwhile Indian State of J&K that appeared at Sr.15 of Schedule-1 of Constitution of India have been very well structured still may be for some time there shall be some difficulties for streamlining , understanding and carrying out the administrative as well as constitutional issues in the 2 new union territories.

No doubt with the Constitution Application to Jammu & Kashmir order C.O 272 of 05-08-2019 all problems related of issuance of permanent resident certificate to even decedents of ‘permanent resident’ of Jammu, Kashmir or Ladakh regions of erstwhile J&K State will be over and all the Indian citizens (including the WP refugees &SafaiKarmacharies from Punjab already settled in J&K, the families of the Indian soldiers / security forces ) will not be any more summarily denied total access to lands/ government jobs/ admissions in J&K government professional institutions / access to aids provided by the local governments in two union territories. Not only that the health sector too would be strengthened since now more qualified / experienced / professors and doctors with updated knowledge will be available against the jobs created / vacant in government medical colleges as well as hospitals, particularly new medical colleges. Every citizen of India staying in UT of J&K will be entitled to vote in and contest elections to UT of J&K { Section-16 of Bill XXIX of 2019 ). Another feature of bill No. XXIX of 2019 that is worth the interest of common people is Section- 47 ( The Legislative Assembly may by law adopt any one or more of the languages in use in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir or Hindi as the official language or languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir … ) which is a step towards better transpiracy. And the like .

The Bill No. XXIX of 2019 -THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR REORGANISATION BILL, 2019 has (i) cleared the path for setting up a new delimitation commission in J&K { Section-60(1) of bill No. XXIX of 2019 } , (Ii) cleared the path for giving political reservation ( nearly 10%) ( Section-14 (6 ) of Bill XXIX of 2019 )for in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ( UT of J&K , (iii) cleared the path for reviewing the number of seats reserved for Schedule Caste in the Legislative Assembly of UT of J&K on the basis of revised number 90 seats for UT of J&K { excluding the 24 seats out of 114 [( Section 60(1) bill No. XXIX of 2019 ] left for Pakistan Occupied areas of Indian state of J&K – POJK Section-14(3) of Bill XXIX of 2019} taking the population of 2011 census as base { Section- 14(7) of Bill XXIX of 2019}

As regards the Union territory of Ladakh the local issues will not be that problematic but as regards the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir surely there would be still some internal issues that would need reworking like would be the reorganisation of district administrative units { keeping in view the parameters laid for consideration of the Delimitation Commission in Clause 60 (2) of the Bill No. XXIX of 2019 ) and fresh delimitation of the single member segments in the Legislative Assembly of UT of J&K the before the Assembly Session of the legislature of new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir starts. But as has also been anticipated in The Reorganisation Bill passed by Parliament on 6th August surely & hopefully all will / can be clear in a period not more than one year including new delimitation of single member constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir interms ofSections -59 & 60 of Bill XXIX of 2019 and holding elections to Legislative Assembly of UT of J&K as per new delimitation.

Contd……

( Daya Sagar is Sr Journalist & leading scribe J&K affairs dayasagr45@yahoo.com 0419796096)