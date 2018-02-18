With Modi as PM, 50 security forces personnel killed in 12 fidayeen attacks in Kashmir

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: After the BJP leader Narendra Modi’s taking over as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, as many as 50 personnel of armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have got killed in 12 fidayeen attacks in the Valley.

Terrorists struck in a big way on a camp of 31 Field Ordnance Centre at Mahoura, on Srinagar-Uri-Muzaffarabad highway on December 5, 2014. It was the first suicide strike in Kashmir during the NDA-II regime, as also the first aimed at disrupting the Assembly elections. Before all the six terrorists were wiped out, they killed 8 soldiers of the Army, including a Colonel, besides one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On May 31, 2015, terrorists struck on Army’s Brigade Headquarters at Tangdhar. Troops shot dead all the four militants, without suffering any collateral damage.

Terrorists executed second consecutive fidayeen attack on an Army camp at Tangdhar on November 25, 2015. This too was successfully failed by the troops even as a civilian operating a generator at the camp got killed. All three attackers were neutralised by the troops before their sneaking into the formation.

One of the deadliest fidayeen-type attacks was carried out at Pampore, on Srinagar-Jammu highway, on June 25, 2016, killing 8 CRPF personnel. Terrorists managed to escape through the saffron town.

On February 21, 2016, a high-profile fidayeen was enacted at Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) Complex at Sempora, Pampore, on outskirts of the summer capital, on Srinagar-Jammu highway. Five security forces personnel, including two young captains of the Indian Army, a civilian and three terrorists got killed in the three-day-long encounter.

The deadliest ever fidayeen attack on an Army camp in Kashmir occurred on September 18, 2016, when as many as 18 soldiers got killed and 19 more sustained injuries in Uri. According to some reports two more soldiers succumbed to injuries subsequently. Three terrorists were killed in the operation at the Brigade headquarters of Army. In the year’s second fidayeen attack on EDI complex, both the terrorists were eliminated, in the fierce gunbattle at Sempora, Pampore.

On June 5, 2017, terrorists attempted a fidayeen attack on headquarters of CRPF 45 Battalion at Safapora, Sumbal, in Bandipore district. However, the alert sentries and reinforcements gunned down all the 4 terrorists before they could sneak into the encampment.

On June 24, 2017, two terrorists attacked and left injured two Policemen at Athwajan. They ran into the nearby Delhi Public School. Troops laid siege to the spacious school premises and killed both the holed up terrorist in a fierce gunfight next day.

On October 3, 2017, all the three terrorists were shot dead while they attempted a fidayeen attack on a camp of BSF 182 Battalion near Friends Enclave Humhama, close to Srinagar Airport. One BSF man got killed in the gunfight.

On December 31, 2017, three terrorists, including two from Pulwama district, sneaked into a formation of CRPF near Awantipora. Even as five CRPF men got killed, security forces gunned down all the three militants. It was for the first time since the fidayeen attacks were introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in July 1999 that Kashmiri fidayeen entered and carried out an attack on a security forces camp.

In Srinagar interior, the decade’s first fidayeen attack occurred at headquarters of CRPF 23 Battalion at Karan Nagar on February 12, 2018. Two terrorists and one CRPF jawan died in the gunfight.