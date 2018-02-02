With Legislature in the dark, J&K Govt decided Panchayat poll dates with Centre

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

On Dec 25 PHQ communicated dates to MHA; On Jan 30, MHA provided 300 companies in addition to already available 101 companies of CAPFs for four phases of Panchayat elections

JAMMU: With the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature being in the dark, the ruling coalition partners, PDP and BJP, have finalised with the Centre dates of the Panchayat elections in the politically turbulent State. Giving in to sustained pressure from New Delhi and BJP, much reluctant Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is now understood to have decided to notify schedule for the nomination, withdrawal and polling dates in the next few days.

Apparently serious to hold the Panchayat elections, which were due in 2016 but could not be held due to a Valley-wide turbulence after the Hizbul Mujahideen terror Burhan Wani’s killing, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and BJP appear to be adamant on holding the elections. According to highly placed political sources, New Delhi and the BJP have turned down all of the PDP’s reservations and begun preparations to provide the thickest ever security bandobust.

In a series of communications, Mehbooba Mufti’s Government had communicated to the Centre that there were serious apprehensions of law and order problem and terrorist violence if the authorities went ahead with the process of holding the Panchayat elections. Amid threats to sabotage the elections, militants have been intercepted while planning to throw acid in the eyes of anybody who would defy their diktat and participate in any manner in the grass-root democratic process.

On December 25, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue Panchayat elections in J&K will be held from 15th February 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets & will continue to do so”.

Documents accessed by STATE TIMES indicate that over a month back, Director General of Police Dr Shesh Paul Vaid on the same day communicated dates of polling for four phases of the Panchayat elections. DGP’s letter No: PHQ/DEP-567/2018 Dated 25-12-2017 requisitioned a thick strength of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Without taking into account the loss of over a month, Under Secretary in the union Ministry of Home Affairs communicated to the State Government Vide No: III-11040/1/2018-G/P-11 Dated 30-01-2018 that MHA had considered its requisition and decided to provide 300 companies of CAPFs in addition to the already available 101 training companies. Copies of the communication from MHA were received by Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Home and DGP.

Two days before the MHA communication, BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation) in J&K, Ashok Kaul told a Srinagar-based news agency: “We do not want any further delay. We want that polls should be held on time so that people could be given the right to choose their representatives at the grassroots. Any delay done in this process would go against the very idea of strengthening the democracy at the grassroots”.

“I cannot comment on behalf of the government. I can only tell you the stand of the BJP in this regard. We have been pitching for the polls on time since long,” Kaul said on January 28.

On January 29, the Cabinet in Jammu discussed the issue of Panchayat elections. Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri revealed on the floor of the Assembly on the same evening that the issue of holding Panchayat elections in the State “was discussed in the Cabinet meeting”.

“In the meeting it was decided that before making the final announcement regarding the conduct of Panchayat elections in the State, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will call an All Party meeting and discuss the issue threadbare with the leaders of all the political parties”.

As the key opposition parties, National Conference and Congress, raised questions why Chief Minister herself should not preside over the meeting, it was decided that the meeting on Saturday in Jammu would be chaired by none other than Chief Minister.

While the session was in progress in both Houses of Legislature, MHA’s January 30 communication regarding dates and 300 additional companies of CAPFs being deployed for Panchayat elections was received by the Government.

The sequence of events has made it clear that the Mehbooba Government has already fixed with the Centre dates of issuance of notification, filing of nominations, withdrawal of candidature and polling. It also makes clear that the Legislature has been kept in the dark and the all-party meeting being held on Saturday is just a formality. According to the MHA communication, a copy of which is possession of STATE TIMES, the Centre is providing 300 additional companies of CAPFs in addition to the already available 101 training companies. Seventy companies (CRPF:20, BSF:20, ITBP:10, CISF:10, SSB:10) are being provided for phase-1 of polling on February 10. Fifty-five companies (CRPF:15, ITBP:15, CISF:15, SSB:10) are being provided for 2nd phase of polling on February 15.

Seventy companies (CRPF:15, BSF:25, ITBP:10, SSB:10, CISF: 10) are being provided for the 3rd phase of polling on February 20. 105 companies (CRPF:35, BSF:30, ITBP:10, CISF:20, SSB:10) are being provided for the 4th phase of polling on February 28. “The state Government is requested to work out the deployment plan in consultation with the respective CAPFs. The movement and deployment of CAPFs shall be coordinated by CRPF. Necessary transportation/logistics/accommodation and other arrangements required in connection with the deployment of CAPFs within the state, as per the requirement of the force, may kindly be organised by the state Government”, MHA’s Under Secretary has written in the letter.

However, top raking political sources told STATE TIMES that the dates, proposed by DGP in his letter dated December 25-12-2017, could not stand as the MHA had “wasted” over a month with consideration of the proposal. “Under Rule 8 of J&K Panchayat Rules, 1996, election authorities are bound to notify the elections around 45 days before the date of first phase of polling. Seven days have to be kept for filing of nomination papers, scrutiny has to be held on the 8th day, withdrawal of candidature needs 9th and 10th day. Not more than 35 days are needed for preparations and campaign etcetera till the day of polling”, said a senior political leader. According to him, it was possible that after conclusion of the Budget session of Legislature on February 12/13, Notification could be issued on February 15 and the polling held around the end of March.